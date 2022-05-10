Vector Group's stock falls 15% after first earnings miss post Douglas Elliman spin-off
May 10, 2022 12:30 PM ETVector Group Ltd. (VGR)DOUGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is down 15%, Tuesday, after reporting first quarter's earnings below the consensus mark.
- The report marks the tobacco company's first quarterly results following the spin-off of Vector's brokerage, services and proptech investment business into a new standalone listed company - Douglas Elliman (DOUG).
- Q1 Revenue of $312.04M (+15.1% Y/Y) beat estimates by $26.34M. Tobacco segment sales increased 15.1% year-over-year to $309M with unit volume increase of 18.7%.
- Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations dropped 1.2% Y/Y to $77.1M where tobacco segment shows 4.4% decline linked to investment in Montego’s volume and market share growth.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 missed consensus by $0.08.
- Cash dividends of $32M returned to stockholders at a rate of $0.20 per common share.
- The company ended the quarter with $238M in cash and cash equivalents; and $183M in investment securities and long-term investments.
- “Vector Group delivered strong tobacco business revenue performance in the first quarter as we capitalized on favorable market opportunities to substantially increase value and market share,” said Howard M. Lorber, President and CEO of Vector Group Ltd. “Our timely investments in expanding our price-fighting Montego brand further demonstrate our proven long-term strategy of optimizing long-term profit through the effective management of volume, pricing, and market share growth.”
- Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht wrote: "Vector Group: Dividend Safety Looking Thin Without Douglas Elliman"at Hold rating.