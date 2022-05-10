Drive Shack shares sink on wider-than-expected loss

May 10, 2022 12:31 PM ETDrive Shack Inc. (DS)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS -4.9%) shares slipped on Tuesday after losses widened to twice the level anticipated by Wall Street.

The Dallas-based golf and leisure company reported GAAP EPS of -$0.22 and revenue of $68.98 million against estimates set at -$0.10 and $65.41 million, respectively. Impairment charges on “the building and fixed assets for the Drive Shack venue located in New Orleans” were blamed for the bulk of the deeper than anticipated losses.

No matter the impetus, the EPS loss that more than doubled analyst expectations appeared to drive the stock’s trajectory on Tuesday.

Shares dipped nearly 5% at the mid-point of the day’s trading session.

Nonetheless, CEO Hana Khouri forecast strong summer demand to try to reassure confidence in the company.

“We continue to experience strong momentum at our venues and courses as our walk-in business has largely normalized,” she said. “Total event revenue is up meaningfully to last year’s first quarter and the demand for future events remains exceptionally strong across our entire brand portfolio.”

Khouri added that expansion plans remain in place, with seven new locations expected to open doors in 2022.

