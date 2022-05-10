OPKO Health stock rises despite price target cut at Piper Sandler, Q1 revenue decline Y/Y

May 10, 2022 12:34 PM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock rose ~13% on May 10 following its Q1 results a day ago and announcing plans to acquire ModeX Therapeutics.
  • However, Piper Sandler lowered its price target on OPKO shares to $5 from $6.
  • Q1 total revenue declined -39.62% Y/Y to $329.2M, missing analysts' estimates.
  • Revenue from services (Diagnostics) declined -43.47% Y/Y to $286.6M. The company said the decrease was mainly due to lower COVID-19 testing volume and related reimbursement.
  • Revenue from products (Pharmaceuticals) grew +7.96% Y/Y to $36.6M.
  • Net loss for Q1 was $55.4M, compared to net income of $31.1M in Q1 2021.
  • Research and development expenses decreased to $18.3M, compared to $19.3M in the year ago period.
  • As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents were $102.3M.
  • OPKO said on May 9 that it was acquiring privately-held ModeX for $300M in common stock to expand its portfolio to include cancer and infectious disease products.
