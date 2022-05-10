Chart Talk: The Nasdaq has lost $7 trillion in market cap in six months

The loss of market capitalization in the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) has been "truly staggering," Societe Generale says.

Losing more than $7T over six months, it has wiped out the "extraordinary" gains that came after the Pfizer vaccine announcement, Andrew Lapthorne, head of quantitative equity research at SocGen, wrote in a note Tuesday.

"There are clear signs that we are in the midst of a valuation-led bear market, with the most expensive stocks in the market falling the quickest," Lapthorne said.

But it is "likely that today’s valuation bear market will be followed up by a more traditional cyclical bear market, just as it did in the 2000-03 period."

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is holding on to positive territory in afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ) faring better.

Hedge fund manager David Tepper said he things the Nasdaq can hold the 12,000 level and has closed his short position.

Technical analyst Rob Moreno tweeted that Amazon (AMZN) may be crucial to supporting the Nasdaq if AMZN can hold support around 2,200.