Chart Talk: The Nasdaq has lost $7 trillion in market cap in six months

May 10, 2022 12:33 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND)AMZN, QQQ, NDXBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor39 Comments

Nasdaq Stock Market Finance Concept. Market crisis

Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

The loss of market capitalization in the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) has been "truly staggering," Societe Generale says.

Losing more than $7T over six months, it has wiped out the "extraordinary" gains that came after the Pfizer vaccine announcement, Andrew Lapthorne, head of quantitative equity research at SocGen, wrote in a note Tuesday.

"There are clear signs that we are in the midst of a valuation-led bear market, with the most expensive stocks in the market falling the quickest," Lapthorne said.

But it is "likely that today’s valuation bear market will be followed up by a more traditional cyclical bear market, just as it did in the 2000-03 period."

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is holding on to positive territory in afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ) faring better.

Hedge fund manager David Tepper said he things the Nasdaq can hold the 12,000 level and has closed his short position.

Technical analyst Rob Moreno tweeted that Amazon (AMZN) may be crucial to supporting the Nasdaq if AMZN can hold support around 2,200.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.