Rada Electronics stock drops to over 2-month low as results hit by US budget delay

May 10, 2022 12:36 PM ETRADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Military radar

AntonMatveev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rada Electronics (NASDAQ:RADA) stock dropped to an over 2-month low Tuesday after the defense technology firm posted lower-than-expected Q1 results hurt by the U.S. budget delay.
  • Q1 EPS was -$0.01 vs. $0.08 in Q1 2021, while revenue fell 10.7% Y/Y to $22.51M.
  • RADA said results were significantly hit by the over 5-month delay in the U.S. budget and the continuing resolution related to funding for federal agencies, which ended Mar. 11.
  • "The peak of the impact of the continuing resolution was in Q1 and significant U.S. revenues were pushed out to later in the year," said RADA CEO Dov Sella.
  • RADA expects to maintain normal margin profile and cash generation for 2022, owing to the ending of the continuing resolution and strong bookings already received in Q1.
  • This led to the company reaffirming its 2022 guidance.
  • RADA received bookings of over $29M in Q1, reflecting over 22% Y/Y growth in new business.
  • Around 1.1M RADA shares changed hands as of 12.36 pm ET, more than double its average trading volume of 609.3K.
  • RADA stock gained ~22% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.