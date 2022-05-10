Rada Electronics stock drops to over 2-month low as results hit by US budget delay
May 10, 2022 12:36 PM ETRADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rada Electronics (NASDAQ:RADA) stock dropped to an over 2-month low Tuesday after the defense technology firm posted lower-than-expected Q1 results hurt by the U.S. budget delay.
- Q1 EPS was -$0.01 vs. $0.08 in Q1 2021, while revenue fell 10.7% Y/Y to $22.51M.
- RADA said results were significantly hit by the over 5-month delay in the U.S. budget and the continuing resolution related to funding for federal agencies, which ended Mar. 11.
- "The peak of the impact of the continuing resolution was in Q1 and significant U.S. revenues were pushed out to later in the year," said RADA CEO Dov Sella.
- RADA expects to maintain normal margin profile and cash generation for 2022, owing to the ending of the continuing resolution and strong bookings already received in Q1.
- This led to the company reaffirming its 2022 guidance.
- RADA received bookings of over $29M in Q1, reflecting over 22% Y/Y growth in new business.
- Around 1.1M RADA shares changed hands as of 12.36 pm ET, more than double its average trading volume of 609.3K.
- RADA stock gained ~22% YTD.