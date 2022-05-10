ANgi and IAC Interactive posted significant Q1 revenue growth led by Dotdash Meredith

May 10, 2022 12:38 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), ANGIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

End Of An Era As Iconic Time Inc Logo Is Removed After Corporate Takeover

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw a 13% increase in its Q1 revenue led by 107% growth from Angi Services amidst acquisition of Angi Roofing on July 1, 2021 and continued investment.
  • The company saw a 3% decline from Angi Ads and Leads and 4% declines in Europe.
  • It ended Q1 with 260K+ Angi Key members, up over 3x Y/Y.
  • Monetized Transactions stood at ~3.89M in Q1 compared to 4.19M in prior year quarter; ~18M for trailing 12 months.
  • Operating loss was $34M as compared to income of $0.1M in prior year quarter.
  • As of Mar.31, 2022, the company had $391M in cash and equivalents and $500M of debt, which was held at ANGI; it currently has 15M shares remaining in its stock repurchase authorization.
  • IAC/InterActive (IAC) saw a 68% Y/Y growth in Q1 revenue with Dotdash Meredith revenue growing 665% Y/Y while Angi and Emerging & Other revenue rising 13% and 9% respectively.
  • Operating loss was $56.2M compared to income of $18.1M in year ago quarter.
  • As of Mar.31, 2022, the company had $1.9B in cash and equivalents and marketable securities of which IAC held $1.3B, Dotdash Meredith held $230m, and Angi held $391M.
  • Dotdash Meredith Inc. has a $150m revolving credit facility, which had no borrowings as of Mar. 31, 2022 and currently has no borrowings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.