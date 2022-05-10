ANgi and IAC Interactive posted significant Q1 revenue growth led by Dotdash Meredith
May 10, 2022 12:38 PM ETIAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), ANGIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw a 13% increase in its Q1 revenue led by 107% growth from Angi Services amidst acquisition of Angi Roofing on July 1, 2021 and continued investment.
- The company saw a 3% decline from Angi Ads and Leads and 4% declines in Europe.
- It ended Q1 with 260K+ Angi Key members, up over 3x Y/Y.
- Monetized Transactions stood at ~3.89M in Q1 compared to 4.19M in prior year quarter; ~18M for trailing 12 months.
- Operating loss was $34M as compared to income of $0.1M in prior year quarter.
- As of Mar.31, 2022, the company had $391M in cash and equivalents and $500M of debt, which was held at ANGI; it currently has 15M shares remaining in its stock repurchase authorization.
- IAC/InterActive (IAC) saw a 68% Y/Y growth in Q1 revenue with Dotdash Meredith revenue growing 665% Y/Y while Angi and Emerging & Other revenue rising 13% and 9% respectively.
- Operating loss was $56.2M compared to income of $18.1M in year ago quarter.
- As of Mar.31, 2022, the company had $1.9B in cash and equivalents and marketable securities of which IAC held $1.3B, Dotdash Meredith held $230m, and Angi held $391M.
- Dotdash Meredith Inc. has a $150m revolving credit facility, which had no borrowings as of Mar. 31, 2022 and currently has no borrowings.