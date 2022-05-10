Boeing's (NYSE:BA) aircraft deliveries fell in April, delivering 35 jets from 41 in March, bringing its YTD total to 130 and trailing Airbus' (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) 190 aircraft deliveries for the first four months of 2022.

Boeing (BA) booked just a dozen net orders after 34 cancellations, bringing its total so far this year to 157.

Meanwhile, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) booked 95 net new orders after cancellations in April, bringing its YTD total to 178.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) delivered 37 of its A320neo family and four of its smaller single-aisle A220s in April, while Boeing (BA) delivered 28 MAXs; deliveries of the 787 remain completely halted.

The success of the A321neo prompted Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) last week to unveil plans to open a new 350K sq. ft. final assembly line in Alabama to aid in raising production of the A320 family to 75 jets/month by 2025.