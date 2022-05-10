Atlas Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022
- Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $414.99M (+11.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ATCO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
