Apple discontinues iPod Touch, putting an end to iPod brand after 20 years

May 10, 2022 12:47 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor11 Comments

Singaporeans Queue For New iPhone 13 Release

Feline Lim/Getty Images News

  • The end of an era.
  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said on Tuesday that it would no longer sell the iPod Touch, discontinuing the product and ending the iPod brand more than 20 years after it was first introduced.
  • The iPod Touch will be available “while supplies last," the company said in a news post, adding that "the spirit of iPod lives on" in all of Apple's (AAPL) products, including the iPhone, Apple Watch, HomePod mini and its Mac computers and iPads.
  • The iPod was first introduced in 2001 and the iPod Touch was first introduced in 2007.
  • The iPod Touch has been used by some people who want the features of an iPhone without actually having a phone, as it can send iMessages and FaceTime via a Wi-Fi connection.
  • Earlier this month, Apple (AAPL) cut the trade-in value for a number of its products, including its popular Mac computers, a number of different iPads and Apple Watches.
