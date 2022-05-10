Prologis may have to increase bid for Duke Realty to get deal done, analyst says

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) may have to raise its $24 billion offer for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) to get a deal to the finish line, according to Barclays. DRE gained 6.8%, while PLD fell 5.3%.

Recent stock price volatility makes it a "bit tricky" to evaluate the Prologis bid, Barclays analyst Anthony Powell wrote in a note on Tuesday. At the current PLD stock price, the transaction values DRE below Barclays and consensus price targets of $67 and $65 respectively.

"We view the offer in general as a positive sign for the industry, as the largest player in the sector continues to be aggressive in seeking acquisitions and development opportunities, signaling optimism regarding growth and valuation in the sector," Powell, who has an overweight weight on DRE, wrote in the note. "Nevertheless, given DRE's strong recent results and its own optimism, we believe a higher price may be necessary to get a deal done."

Prologis (PLD) detailed earlier Tuesday that it initially executed an offer for DRE regarding a deal at an exchange ratio of 0.465, representing a 20% premium to Duke Realty's stock price at the time; on May 3, the proposal was modified to a higher proposed exchange ratio which was rejected the same day.

RBC analyst Michael Carroll also said the main question with a potential deal is if Duke Realty (DRE) believes that PLD is offering the company a high enough valuation.

Carroll estimates the offer would value DRE at a 3.6% implied cap rate and he estimates that Class A industrial buildings in DRE's portfolio may command a 3.4%-3.8% implied cap rate. He has an outperform rating on DRE and a $66 price target.

