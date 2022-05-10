The shares of Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO) reached a 52-week low on Tuesday after the clinical-stage immunotherapy company announced a presentation with Phase 3 data for its lead asset DCVax-L in Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain cancer.

Northwest (OTCQB:NWBO) develops product candidates based on its DCVax platform which is designed to utilize the activated dendritic cells to induce a patient’s immune system to attack cancer.

The presentation was made by Dr. Paul Mulholland of University College Hospital at the Frontiers of Cancer Immunotherapy Conference of the New York Academy of Sciences today.

According to overall results, the 331-patient trial has met the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) in newly diagnosed GBM patients after the progression-free survival (PFS) the initial primary endpoint of the trial, was found to be unviable. OS is the “gold standard” for measuring the clinical benefits of a cancer drug.

The global trial has also reached the secondary endpoint of OS in recurrent GBM with statistical significance.

In terms of safety, there were five instances of serious adverse events after the administration of 2,193 doses of DCVax-L. There were no reports of autoimmune reactions or incidences of cytokine storm, according to the presentation.

Ahead of the data readout, Northwest (OTCQB:NWBO) had more than doubled in value during the year, as shown in this graph.