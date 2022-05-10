Citigroup overhauls leadership of London trading team related to 'flash crash'

May 10, 2022

Canary Wharf London Financial District on a fine sunny day

nickfree/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Citigroup (NYSE:C) is revamping leadership of one of its teams related to the "flash crash" that hit European stocks this month, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.
  • The bank is seeking a new Head of Forward Trading in its Delta One operations based in its London office, according to a job vacancy posted on LinkedIn.
  • Ali Omari, who was the EMEA head of Delta One Forwards and Sectors, left Citi (C) in a decision unrelated to the "flash crash", two people with knowledge of his exit told Reuters.
  • Omari told the news organization that he wasn't at work for the three weeks before the May 2 event and had returned on May 3 only to hand in his resignation to accept another opportunity.
  • Previously (May 2), Citigroup (C) said to cause flash crash in European stocks
