Hot Stocks: NVAX, GDRX decline on quarterly results; SYY, SWAV climb

Earnings news remained a crucial catalyst in Tuesday's midday trading. COVID vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX) dropped after reporting lower-than-projected financial figures.

GoodRx (GDRX) also suffered selling pressure, losing more than a quarter of its value on a disappointing quarterly update.

On the other side of the spectrum, Sysco (SYY) and ShockWave Medical (SWAV) both gained ground following the release of strong results.

Decliners

Novavax (NVAX) reported its first-ever profitable quarter, as demand for its COVID vaccine led to net income of about $203M. This came on revenue of $586M.

However, the company's top and bottom lines came in below the amount predicted by analysts. Hurt by the disappointing figures, NVAX dropped about 6% in midday trading.

GoodRx (GDRX) also came under pressure, dropping 27% on news that the company is having problems with a grocery store chain not accepting its discounts for certain drugs. The company said the issue could lead "to significant lost volume" for its prescription transactions revenue in Q2 and for the full year.

As a result, the digital health care platform said it was unlikely to reach its previously stated guidance for 2022. This despite exceeding projections with its Q1 results.

Gainers

Strong results and raised guidance sent food distribution giant Sysco (SYY) higher in midday action. The stock rose about 7%, with the company boasting share gains both in the U.S. and in international markets.

The company's quarterly profit topped expectations by 30%. Revenue surged 44% to nearly $17B, surpassing analysts' consensus by $1B.

ShockWave Medical (SWAV) also received a boost from the release of quarterly results. The maker of cardiovascular medical devices breezed by expectations with its Q1 profit. Revenue nearly tripled from last year.

Bolstered by the results, SWAV surged almost 14% in intraday action.

