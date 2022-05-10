Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) -3.5% in Tuesday's trading, slumping to a three-month low, as Piper Sandler downgraded shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $48 price target, believing the company's quarterly earnings momentum is slowing.

Methanex's (MEOH) earnings likely will trend lower over the next 12-18 months, which in turn will cut free cash flow levels and limit shareholder friendly actions after Q4 2022, Piper Sandler's Charles Neivert said.

The analyst said his outlook is underpinned by a combination of greater global product availability and weaker methanol growth prospects going forward, and is especially concerned with China's weakened ability to lift global growth rates unlike previous years.

Methanex (MEOH) recently raised its stock buyback program to ~6.1M shares from 3.8M.