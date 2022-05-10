Disney Q2 preview: All eyes on streaming subscriber count, parks attendance

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (+50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.04B (+28.4% Y/Y).

The entertainment giant posted strong first-quarter results that Bank of America says were nothing short of a "Hulk smash," giving a nod to the popular Marvel character.

Analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich noted that the results were largely driven by the company's Disney+ direct-to-consumer segment, as well as "significantly better" results from its parks, experience and products business, which generated $2.45 billion, compared to estimates of $1.35 billion.

CEO Bob Chapek noted that the parks, experience and products division logged its second-best quarter of all time. Attendance trends are still getting stronger, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy amplified, and are exceeding pre-pandemic levels now.

As for its streaming efforts, the company has signaled for months that its content would be catching up with a surge in late 2022. Investors will be looking keenly at its streaming numbers and updates, especially in light of Netflix's (NFLX) unexpected drop in subscribers in Q1 that led to shares tanking.

A YTD price return comparison against content streaming peers:

Disney's streaming content got a boost during the latest quarter with its straight-to-streaming release from Disney's Pixar, "Turning Red". The film became its second straight animation blockbuster continuing to lead in viewer eyeballs, streaming more than 1 billion minutes in a single week.

The first animated blockbuster, "Encanto", spent 10 weeks streaming 1 billion minutes-plus before breaking that streak. Disney took four spots on Nielsen's top ten weekly streaming ratings for March 7-March 13.

Investors will also be eyeing Disney's parks and experiences business, in case of any weakness in streaming content. The company's investor event for its parks and experiences business at the close of March won some high marks from analysts after indicating multiple tailwinds that could boost the business in the coming year or two, despite no "great unveiling" at the event, nor any new outlook.

However, the parks business may see some headwind effects from the temporary shutdown of Shanghai Disney Resort amid a surge in cases of COVID-19 in China. Hong Kong Disneyland was previously pressed by the local government to extend its shutdown until April 20.

Another interesting aspect may be the impact of halting its business in Russia, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.

Recent SA contributor analysis has been bullish, with Daniel Jones rubbishing recent investor pessimism ahead of the Q2 results and noting that the overall picture for the company would likely be appealing for the long haul.

Over the last 2 years, DIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 8 downward.