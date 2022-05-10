Compass Pathways stock rises 10% following Q1 results
May 10, 2022 1:09 PM ETCOMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) stock rose ~10% on May 10 after the company reported its Q1 results.
- Net loss widened to -$21.17M, compared to -$12.72M in Q1 2021. GAAP EPS of -$0.50 beat analysts' estimates by $0.19.
- "COMPASS made great progress this quarter including a productive end-of-phase II FDA meeting and we are actively working to finalize our phase III program," said Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO George Goldsmith.
- The company noted that it is finalizing a phase 3 program in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) to be ready for H2 2022.
- R&D expenses grew to $15.36M, compared to $6.88M in Q1 in 2021. The company noted that, of this increase, $5.1M was attributable to increased external development expenses as the company progresses its COMP360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, and continues to explore additional indications and therapeutic approaches.
- As of March 31, cash and cash equivalents were $243.7M, compared to $273.2M on Dec. 31, 2021.