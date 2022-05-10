Blade Air Mobility had a unique quarter with all the one-times in operating expenses, says CFO

May 10, 2022 1:10 PM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • This was a unique quarter for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) with all the one-times in terms of operating expenses, according to CFO William Heyburn.
  • The expenses are expected to decrease over future quarters, and should become a smaller percentage of revenues over time, the CFO said during the company's Q1 earnings call.
  • The urban air mobility company reported Q1 operating expenses of $40.32M, compared to $13.49M in the year-ago quarter.
  • BLDE beat consensus in Q1 with $26.6M in revenue, with short distance revenue increasing 300% Y/Y.
  • However, net loss increased Y/Y to $11.0M from $4.2M, driven primarily by a $9.2M increase in general and administrative costs.
  • For the coming quarter, consensus revenue estimates stand at $32.32M. Consensus EPS is -$0.16.
  • "With respect to the opening of our international office, we do see an opportunity there for acquisitions," CEO Robert Wiesenthal said during the call.
