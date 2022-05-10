Intra-Cellular rises 18% as robust demand for bipolar depression drug drives Q1 beat
May 10, 2022 1:12 PM ETIntra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI +18.1%) is trading higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q1 revenue, helped by robust demand for its bipolar depression drug, Caplyta.
- Net product revenues of Caplyta rose 123% Y/Y to $34.8M, while total revenues for the quarter was $35M, an increase of 120% Y/Y.
- However, Research and development expenses for the quarter rose 92% Y/Y to $29M, due to higher lumateperone clinical trial and non-clinical related costs.
- Net loss for the quarter was $72.1M, compared to a net loss of $52.7M Y/Y.
- CAPLYTA was launched in America following the Food and Drug Administration approval in late December 2021.
- The company said Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment securities totaled $773.2 million at March 31.