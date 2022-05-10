The hit soccer videogame franchise FIFA is going away, as Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) failed to strike a new licensing deal with the international soccer association after nearly 30 years in partnership.

One reason is the expense of nailing down the worldwide soccer brand.

Electronic Arts will move on with a "brand for the future": It will roll out EA Sports FC in 2023, following a final entry in the FIFA brand later this year.

"The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger," says EA CEO Andrew Wilson. "We have an incredible opportunity to put EA SPORTS FC at the heart of the sport, and to bring even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience.”

The FIFA series is considered the world's best-selling sports videogame franchise, with more than 325 million copies sold over 29 years.

Now there's a good chance that next year's EA Sports FC leans heavily on its FIFA traditions, while the soccer organization could try to partner with another company for a rival soccer game.

EA is set to report earnings after Tuesday's closing bell.