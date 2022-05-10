Copa Holdings Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETCopa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (+105.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $557.56M (+200.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.