Sierra Metals Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETSierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.65M (-7.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMTS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.