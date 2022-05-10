SunOpta Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $220.43M (+6.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STKL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.