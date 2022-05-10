Peloton Interactive hits a new low as investors wait on recovery plan

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON -9.9%) swung lower on Tuesday after the company's poor quarter rattled investors.

CEO Barry McCarthy stated in a letter to shareholders that excess inventory forced the company to rethink its capital structure after finishing the quarter thinly capitalized with a cash position of $879M.

McCarthy noted that Peloton Interactive (PTON) signed a binding commitment letter with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs for access to $750M in a five-year debt deal. He believes the exercise equipment and services company can return to free cash flow positive by fiscal 2023 with the new cash supporting its transition to focus more on software than on the hardware.

McCarthy on the conference call : "And with the money that we raised in the term loan, I'm very confident. We've got plenty of capital to do that regardless of what happens in the economy, full stop."

Analysts have not been convinced the PTON plan will work. UBS analyst Arpiné Kocharyan thinks the software transition could mean the company ends up paying more to land customers compared with focusing on selling stationary bikes.

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) have recovered a bit since hitting a new low of $11.25 earlier on Tuesday.

