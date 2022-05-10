Amyris stock sinks 30% on top and bottom line Q1 misses
May 10, 2022 1:46 PM ETAmyris, Inc. (AMRS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are down 30% in Tuesday afternoon trading following Q1 2022 earnings results that missed on the top and bottom lines.
- The synthetic biotechnology company saw its net loss in the quarter narrow ~62% $110.2M (-$0.34 loss per share, basic) compared to the prior-year period. Amyris (AMRS) was impacted in Q1 2021 from a from a ~$327M loss due to change in fair value of debt.
- Revenue of $57.7M was a ~67% decline.
- While Amyris (AMRS) did not provide exact figures for its 2022 outlook, it said consumer revenue is expected to grow more than 150%. Street 2022 revenue consensus estimate is $380.13M.
- The company ended the quarter with $288M in cash.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor In the Ruff Research considers Amyris (AMRS) a strong buy.