FibroGen stock jumps as strong roxadustat sales help drive Q1 earnings beat
May 10, 2022 1:31 PM ETFibroGen, Inc. (FGEN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) have added 25.3% to $9.95 in Tuesday afternoon trading, after the biopharmaceutical company posted Q1 2022 earnings that beat estimates and raised its 2022 ending cash balance guidance.
- FGEN's Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.68 beat estimates by $0.24, and revenue of $60.8M beat expectations by $32.04M. The company guided 2022 ending cash balance to be in the range of $310M-$340M vs. $270M-$300M expected previously.
- FGEN said its quarterly revenue was helped by significant volume growth of its roxadustat treatment in China.
- Net product revenue from sale of roxadustat in China was $18.9M vs. $15.4M last year.
- "Roxadustat continues to perform very well in China. Our partner Astellas is moving forward with commercialization of roxadustat in Europe, and we have additional regulatory submissions under review in other geographies. We're exploring options for roxadustat in the U.S.," said FGEN CEO Enrique Conterno on the earnings conference call.
- FGEN had cash and cash equivalents of $185.9M as of March 31, 2022, vs. $171.2M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- Up to Monday's close, FibroGen stock -43.7% YTD.