Waitr Holdings plummets 21% post Q1 results
May 10, 2022 1:38 PM ETWTRHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Waitr Holdings (WTRH -21.2%) plunges as Q1 revenue declined 31% Y/Y, due in part to macroeconomic factors in the markets affecting order flow as well as the lack of stimulus payments in Q1 2022 unlike those distributed in the Q1 2021.
- Average Daily Orders were 22,907 and Active Diners as of March 31, 2022 were ~1.5M.
- Net loss included $67.2 M goodwill impairment mainly due to a decline in the stock price and market capitalization in mid-March 2022, with other contributing macroeconomic and industry-related conditions during Q1.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.8M, compared to $8.3M for the Q1 2021.
- Cash on hand totaled $54.9M as of March 31, 2022, with total outstanding long-term debt of $84.5M, consistent primarily of $35M term loans and $49.5M of convertible notes.
- “We now provide payment processing services for over 2,300 merchants, and we expect this to continue to grow on a monthly basis.” said Carl Grimstad, CEO & Chairman.
