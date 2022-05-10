"At this point, I don't care what the reasons are. Inflation is too high and my job is to get it down," Federal Reserve Board Governor Chris Waller said during a discussion with Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari sponsored by the Economic Club of Minnesota.

It "would be great" if supply chain issues get resolved, but Waller isn't counting on it.

"We're shooting for what everyone calls a 'soft landing'," which he sees as achievable. "We're trying to get the labor market back into some sense of equilibrium," he said. "Right now it's out of whack."

The Fed doesn't need to crash the economy to get inflation under control, Waller said. Unlike during Paul Volcker's tenure, the U.S. economy is currently strong. "It's time to raise rates now when the economy can take it," he added. "Front load it, get it done," then the Fed will assess how it's working. If the Fed sees a need to tighten more then it could adjust, he said.

He calculates that the labor market is short by 4.5M to 5M workers due to lack of immigration, early retirements, people afraid of the virus, and those staying home for child care.

He also spoke about the potential creation of a central bank digital currency and still isn't convinced that it's needed. "A CBDC is a checking account at the Fed," that would put the central bank in competition with the banking sector. "What was wrong with what's been done for the last 100 years? What is the major failure in the payment system where this is the solution? I just don't see it."

