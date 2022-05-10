Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN +15.3%) shares soared on Tuesday, just a day ahead of its anticipated earnings release.

A spike in volume to nearly 2.5 times normal trading volume led to a more than 20% gain at intraday highs for the Menlo Park, California-based autonomous vehicle technology company.

Such a move is not particularly strange for the stock as of late. In fact, due to a high level of retail interest and meme stock-esque volume increases, the stock has seen daily gains as large as 96.3% and declines as steep as 19.34% in just the past month. For the former, prompted by the announcement of its DriveMod Kit, volume spiked to a stunning 221,419,246 shares changing hands. Average daily volume is just 9,327,370.

Despite the wild swings, shares remain significantly depressed from their IPO day high. The stock has slipped more than 30% in just the past six months.

The company is slated to report its first quarter earnings after Wednesday’s market close. Read more on the earnings expectations for the company.