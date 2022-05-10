Babcock & Wilcox is looking at acquisition opportunities, especially on thermal side
May 10, 2022 1:59 PM ETBWBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) is looking at acquisition opportunities, especially on the thermal side of the business.
- The company thinks those would be high synergistic type opportunities, according to BW's Q1 earnings call.
- The company has a target of $110M to $120M,
- Q1 GAAP EPS was -$0.14, while revenue was $204M.
- The Y/Y increase in revenues was primarily due to higher volume driven by new-build projects and the impact of acquisitions completed in Q4 2021 and Q1, in addition to a higher level of volume in the Environmental segment and partially offset by a lower level of construction activity in the Thermal segment.