Babcock & Wilcox is looking at acquisition opportunities, especially on thermal side

May 10, 2022 1:59 PM ETBWBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) is looking at acquisition opportunities, especially on the thermal side of the business.
  • The company thinks those would be high synergistic type opportunities, according to BW's Q1 earnings call.
  • The company has a target of $110M to $120M,
  • Q1 GAAP EPS was -$0.14, while revenue was $204M.
  • The Y/Y increase in revenues was primarily due to higher volume driven by new-build projects and the impact of acquisitions completed in Q4 2021 and Q1, in addition to a higher level of volume in the Environmental segment and partially offset by a lower level of construction activity in the Thermal segment.
