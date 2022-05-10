Teva, Allergan ready to pay $5B to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits - Bloomberg Law

May 10, 2022 2:06 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments

Judge"s gavel with medications. Medical malpractice

CatLane/E+ via Getty Images

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Allergan, now a subsidiary of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), are close to paying a combined $5B to settle more than 3.5K lawsuits accusing the companies of fueling the prescription opioid epidemic, Bloomberg Law reported.
  • However, no formal offer has been made and talks are continuing. Bloomberg Law said that discussions with plaintiffs have been ongoing for more than a year.
  • In March, Teva (TEVA) and Allergan were party to a $860M agreement with Florida to settle opioid-related claims.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.