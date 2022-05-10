Teva, Allergan ready to pay $5B to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits - Bloomberg Law
May 10, 2022 2:06 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV), TEVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and Allergan, now a subsidiary of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), are close to paying a combined $5B to settle more than 3.5K lawsuits accusing the companies of fueling the prescription opioid epidemic, Bloomberg Law reported.
- However, no formal offer has been made and talks are continuing. Bloomberg Law said that discussions with plaintiffs have been ongoing for more than a year.
- In March, Teva (TEVA) and Allergan were party to a $860M agreement with Florida to settle opioid-related claims.