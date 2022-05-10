Toshiba said expected to collect bids for takeout by end of the month

May 10, 2022

  • Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) is reportedly planning to collect non-binding offers for its strategic options, including a possible go-private, near the end of the month.
  • The offers are expected by a May 30 deadline, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The potential buyers include both foreign and Japanese private equity firms.
  • Toshiba last month said it hired outside advisors after deciding to solicit proposals for restructuring options, including privatization, from potential investors.
  • Early last month Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF)  suspended its plan to split the company in two after shareholders rejected proposals for a spinoff or sale.
