Toshiba said expected to collect bids for takeout by end of the month
May 10, 2022 2:04 PM ETToshiba Corporation (TOSBF), TOSYYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) is reportedly planning to collect non-binding offers for its strategic options, including a possible go-private, near the end of the month.
- The offers are expected by a May 30 deadline, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The potential buyers include both foreign and Japanese private equity firms.
- Toshiba last month said it hired outside advisors after deciding to solicit proposals for restructuring options, including privatization, from potential investors.
- Early last month Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) suspended its plan to split the company in two after shareholders rejected proposals for a spinoff or sale.