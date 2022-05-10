The shares of GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) posted the second biggest intraday decline for this year on Tuesday even after reporting better than expected financials for 1Q 2022 as several analysts moved to downgrade the drugs savings platform citing certain actions of a retailer.

The dispute with a grocery chain that has impacted the acceptance of discounts for a group of drugs could lead to nearly $30M revenue impact in the second quarter, the company said.

Issuing comments on the update, at least two Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock.

RBC Capital Markets lowered its rating on the stock to Sector Perform from Outperform noting, among other things, the uncertain impact and the timeline of the retailer’s issue. The business makes a sizable contribution to the company’s EBITDA, the analysts led by Sean Dodge argued, lowering their price target to $8 from $35 per share.

The downgrade comes despite the encouraging trajectory of GoodRx’s (GDRX) Pharma Manufacturer Solutions segment which made up 12% of the topline, the team said.

Evercore also lowered its rating on GoodRx (GDRX) to In-line from Outperform noting the impact of the dispute on 2Q results. The company witnessed a “very disappointing quarter” for the second time in a row, the analysts led by Mark Mahaney noted.

A quarterly miss sent GoodRx (GDRX) shares sharply lower in February after the company’s 4Q 2021 results.