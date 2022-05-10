SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock is dropping 15% in midafternoon trading even after it raised 2022 guidance and turned in a Q1 loss that was close to the consensus estimate. The fintech released Q1 earnings during Tuesday's trading session, instead of waiting until after the close.

The company now expects Q2 adjusted net revenue of $330M to $340M vs. $339.2M consensus. It expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $5M-$15M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $22.7M.

For the year, SoFi (SOFI) expects adjusted net revenue of $1.505B-$1.510B vs. $1.44B consensus, up from $1.47B guidance it issued in April. The company, which had cut its year guidance after the U.S. government extended the pause on federal student loan payments, now expects 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $100M-$105M compared with guidance of $100M in April. That compares with the Visible Alpha consensus of $99M.

Q1 adjusted net revenue of $321.7M topped the average analyst estimate of $284M and increased from $216.0M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.14 was only a penny off the -$0.13 consensus and narrowed from -$1.61 in Q1 2021.

"We delivered another quarter of great results, with record adjusted net revenue up 49% year-over-year, a seventh consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and continued robust growth in members, products and cross-buy," said SoFi (SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $8.68M rose 110% Y/Y.

The company added 408K new members in the quarter, bringing total members to 3.9M.

Lending segment adjusted net revenue of $244M rose 45% Y/Y; record personal loan originations of more than $2B in Q1 2022 rose 151% Y/Y.

Technology Platform net revenue of $60.8M increased 32% Y/Y and contribution profit of $18.3M rose 16%.

Financial Services net revenue of $23.5M surged 264% Y/Y, while contribution loss of $49.5M widened 39%.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

