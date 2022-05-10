Golub Capital BDC Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 10, 2022 5:35 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Q1 consensus EPS estimate is $0.29 (flat Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $92.16M (+24.5% Y/Y).
- GBDC is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, after market close.
- Over the last 2 years, GBDC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward revision. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward revision.