Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) CEO Mark Little said Tuesday the company looks forward to constructive discussions with activist investor Elliott Management but pushed back against the notion of selling its downstream business, Reuters reports.

Saying its retail fuel business is "key to maximizing value across the integrated business chain," Little told the company's earnings conference call that Suncor (SU) has "the best downstream business in North America and we think it's important that it stay together."

Suncor's refining and marketing business generated C$1.6B in adjusted funds from operations in Q1, up 36% from the year-earlier quarter, and Q1 refinery utilization reached 94% vs. 92% a year ago.

Little also pointed to new executives at Suncor's oil sands business as a sign of concrete action to address repeated operational mishaps that have resulted in four fatalities at the company's sites since late 2020.

"We applaud Suncor for the better than expected results; however, we believe the market needs to see consistent meet [or] beats and a lack of operational mishaps," Eight Capital Phil Skolnick said in reaction to the company's above-consensus Q1 results and 12% dividend hike.