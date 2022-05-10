Facebook parent Meta sued in Kenya over moderators' work conditions
May 10, 2022
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) has been sued in Kenya by a former content moderator accusing the company of unsafe working conditions.
- Daniel Motaung filed the suit against Meta and outsourcing firm Sama, and calls on the courts to "order Facebook and its outsourcing companies to end exploitation in its Nairobi moderation hub, where content moderators work in dangerous conditions."
- That's of a piece with recent media stories about workers' challenging conditions among content moderators at large technology/media platforms.
- The suit says moderators face mental health issues after reviewing "toxic content" including graphic violence. It's also looking for an order for Facebook and Sama to respect rights to unionize.
- Motaung says he was dismissed from Sama in 2019 after trying to lead efforts for better conditions.
- Meta for its part has said it requires partners to provide "industry-leading pay, benefits and support."