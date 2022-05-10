Industrial cleaning systems provider JE Cleantech see stock jump 23%

Shares of JE Cleantech (JCSE), which held its initial public offering in late April, shot up 23% in afternoon trading Tuesday.

JCSE stock opened at $7.66, hitting an low of $7.48 in early trading before jumping to a high of $9.57 in early afternoon. Shares recently changed hands at $9.21, up 23%, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Singapore-based company held its IPO on April 22, offering 3M shares priced at $4 per share to raise $12M. The stock rallied 375% its first day to close at $19 per share.

JCSE shares have been highly volatile since its IPO, plunging 68% on April 27 to close at $5.12 per share.

