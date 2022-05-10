ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shareholders voted Tuesday to reject a climate proposal to include Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions - those generated by its products - in the company's emissions reduction targets.

More than 60% of shareholders voted against the plan during Conoco's (COP) annual meeting, according to preliminary results issued by the company.

Investor group Follow This has urged ConocoPhillips (COP) and other major oil producers to set short-, medium- and long-term targets to reduce carbon emissions in line with the Paris Agreement.

Conoco's (COP) board opposed the measure, saying it would be unfair for producers that do not refine or distribute oil and gas to be responsible for customer emissions; the company also noted its investments in carbon capture and hydrogen.

A similar proposal at Occidental Petroleum failed to win enough support in a vote earlier this month.