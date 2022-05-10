Cisco reconfigures security execs after long-time employee resigns: report
May 10, 2022 2:42 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is looking to alter the leadership of its security software unit after a long-time executive said she was leaving the company after 22 years, The Information reported.
- Shelly Blackburn, who was Cisco's (CSCO) vice president of global security specialists, told her colleagues she was stepping down from her role.
- According to her LinkedIn page, Blackburn had been Vice President of Global Security Sales Specialist Organization, a division that was formed in 2015, to help sell customers security products and services.
- In conjunction with Blackburn's departure, Proofpoint vice president Raj Chopra is slated to join Cisco (CSCO), the company said in an email, viewed by the news outlet.
- Cisco (CSCO) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Last month, Citi downgraded Cisco (CSCO) shares to sell, with the investment firm expecting some challenges to its market share from rivals.