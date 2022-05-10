Cisco reconfigures security execs after long-time employee resigns: report

May 10, 2022 2:42 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is looking to alter the leadership of its security software unit after a long-time executive said she was leaving the company after 22 years, The Information reported.
  • Shelly Blackburn, who was Cisco's (CSCO) vice president of global security specialists, told her colleagues she was stepping down from her role.
  • According to her LinkedIn page, Blackburn had been Vice President of Global Security Sales Specialist Organization, a division that was formed in 2015, to help sell customers security products and services.
  • In conjunction with Blackburn's departure, Proofpoint vice president Raj Chopra is slated to join Cisco (CSCO), the company said in an email, viewed by the news outlet.
  • Cisco (CSCO) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
  • Last month, Citi downgraded Cisco (CSCO) shares to sell, with the investment firm expecting some challenges to its market share from rivals.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.