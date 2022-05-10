Brookfield Asset Management said to move ahead with spinoff - Business Insider
May 10, 2022 2:47 PM ETBrookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)BBUBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is expected to say it will move ahead with spinning off its investment management business, Business Insider reported Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the plan.
- In February, the company said it was considering separating the asset management unit as a separate company to simplify Brookfield's (BAM) structure and make it easier for investors to value the two companies, CEO Bruce Flatt said in his Q4 letter to shareholders.
- Brookfield (BAM) is scheduled to release Q1 earnings before 7:00 AM ET on Thursday and will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM the same morning.
- See why SA contributor Samuel Smith favors Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) over Brookfield Business Partners (BBU).