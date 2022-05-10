German vaccine developer, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has completed a Phase 2 study for the company’s blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine in China in January, but has yet to post results, Reuters reported on Tuesday citing a registry of clinical trials.

BioNTech (BNTX) has partnered with the Chinese pharma company, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:SFOSF) to introduce the mRNA-based vaccine to the Chinese market, where traditionally developed COVID-19 shots dominate.

The vaccine branded as Comirnaty in the U.S. has yet to receive regulatory clearance in China.

"With the application for authorization of our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 on the Chinese Mainland, we have submitted a comprehensive data package to the respective authorities," a BioNTech (BNTX) spokesperson said.

The company did not specify a timeline for a potential authorization. Shanghai Fosun (OTCPK:SFOSF) was not available for comment.

In 2021, the duo agreed to set up a joint venture in China to manufacture up to 1B doses of the vaccine.