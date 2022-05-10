Fed may consider selling some assets to shrink balance sheet, Mester says

The Federal Open Market Committee hasn't ruled out asset sales in shrinking the Federal Reserve's almost $9T balance sheet, but neither have they discussed the option, said Loretta Mester, president of the Cleveland Fed said at a conference sponsored by the Atlanta Fed.

The FOMC participants did agree that it may be appropriate to discuss potential asset sales after asset runoffs were well underway, she said.

A potential drawback is that, depending on conditions, asset sales could result in realized mark-to-market losses, Mester noted. That wouldn't necessarily prevent the Fed from selling assets, but it would "pose communication challenges so the public would understand the benefits of reducing the balance sheet."

She did not provide any absolute number for when the Fed would stop reducing its balance sheet, saying that it would stop running off and/or selling assets when it got to the point where it has ample reserves to support the banking system.

Seth Carpenter, Morgan Stanley's managing director and chief global economist, another panelist at the conference, said he doesn't think the Fed will sell of any mortgage-backed securities because the economy is likely to slow enough by the time it's faced with that decision.

