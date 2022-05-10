Switch jumps on report DigitalBridge said to near takeover

May 10, 2022

  • Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) rose 4.6% on a report that DigitalBridge (NYSE:DBRG) is near a takeout of the data-center operator.
  • DigitalBridge (DBRG) outbid Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for Switch and a deal may be announced Tuesday, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. Talks are still ongoing.
  • Switch is set to report Q1 results after the close on Tuesday.
  • The report comes after Bloomberg reported Monday that DigitalBridge (DBRG) also interested in a takeover of Switch after the news outlet reported last Monday about Brookfield's (BAM) interest in the data-center operator.
  • The news comes after Bloomberg originally reported in late March that Switch (SWCH) was exploring its options, including a potential sale. Switch may be worth between $7.5 billion and $8 billion or it could see as much as $10 billion in a sale, according to a TMT Finance item.
