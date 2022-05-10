Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS +3.3%) shares gained strongly on Tuesday despite a tepid, at best, earnings release on the day.

The former favorite of Cathie Wood posted a net loss of $22.05 million for the first quarter on only $14,300 in sales in the quarter. The modest sales figures marked a steep decline from $521,100 in revenue for the prior year period which was itself a big miss on expectations.

In fact, it was shortly after that 2021 miss that Wood and ARK Invest dumped shares of the stock altogether. Shares have fallen about 70% from that exit and over 90% from their January 2021 peak.

Despite dismal sales figures for the first quarter, the cost of sales remained elevated. Per the company’s 10-Q filing, cost of sales ticked in at $3.9 million

Additionally, selling, general and administrative expenses increased notably. The expenses jumped to $11.9 million from $6.9 million in 2021 as the company increased its overall headcount and tapped four new executives to head up supply chain, legal, and IT verticals.

“I think we’ve doubled our investment in software engineers since I got here,” CEO Rick Dauch told analysts on Tuesday morning. “I know we have for sure on aerospace, I think we almost quadrupled on aerospace and we’ve almost doubled on the software side of the house as well.”

Dauch and his team also reaffirmed the company’s 2022 outlook, which includes the expectation to produce at least 250 vehicles and generate $25 million in revenue. With less than $25,000 in revenue recognized in the first quarter, significant acceleration will be of the essence.

“By adding talent into our workforce, further strengthening our balance sheet and making progress on our clear plan to ramp up production, we are on track to achieve our annual outlook,” CFO Bob Ginnan said.

The release cited the planned return of C1000 vehicles to service in the summer and the start of production for W750/W4CC vehicles in Q3 as crucial to that timeline. Production for W56 and W34 vehicles are slated to start in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

There appeared to be some confidence in this plan on Tuesday as the stock ticked higher, building back from heavy selling volume in the days prior to the quarterly report.