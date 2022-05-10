Why did Affirm stock drop today? Upstart worries spill over

May 10, 2022 3:47 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)UPSTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is sliding 12% in late afternoon Tuesday trading after the stock was downgraded to Underweight at Stephens Inc. on concern that Upstart Holdings (UPST) outlook bodes ill for capital-markets reliant fintechs.
  • Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic is worried that Upstart's (UPST) earnings imply higher funding costs and difficulty in accessing capital markets will also be a problem for Buy Now, Pay Later financing firm Affirm (AFRM).
  • He cut the stock's price target to $17 from $51, applying full lender-type multiples, or 10x 2023E "normalized" EPS of $1.76.
  • Caintic also downgraded Upstart (UPST) to Underweight after the company has kept some loans on its balance sheet.
