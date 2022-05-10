Smart home tech provider SQL Technologies' stock plunges 30%

May 10, 2022 3:50 PM ETSKYXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

IPO (Initial public offering)

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

SQL Technologies (SKYX) stock plunged 30% Tuesday afternoon, the day after it reported a widened quarterly loss.

Shares of the smart home and safety technology provider opened at $8.37 before tumbling to recently change hands at $5.91, down 30%, at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.

After market close on Monday, SKYX reported a widened Q1 net loss of $12M, compared with a net loss of $1M for the 2021 quarter. The net loss attributed to shareholders widened to $17M v. $1M last year. Revenue dropped to $7k from $100k.

SKYX held its initial public offering on Feb. 10, raising $23M.

