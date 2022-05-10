The shares of Bausch Health (BHC) reached a two-week-long skid to hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the Canadian pharma company set a worse than expected 2022 guidance with its 1Q 2022 results.

As financials for the quarter fell short of Street forecasts, the management pointed to the macro and supply chain environment.

Total revenue dropped ~5% YoY on a reported basis to $1.9B as key segments contracted. However, net loss fell ~89% YoY to $69M as operating income improved to $285M after a loss in the prior-year period when the company recognized a goodwill impairment charge of $469M.

"Our organic growth in the first quarter of 2022 was stable compared to the same quarter last year, despite incremental macro pressures and a challenging supply chain environment," newly appointed Chief Executive Thomas J. Appio noted.

The recent selloff of Bausch Health (BHC) shares started in late April after the company announced the IPO terms of its recently divested eye care unit Bausch + Lomb (BLCO). The lower equity portion offered could delay the company’s plans to deleverage, RBC Capital Markets opined at the time.