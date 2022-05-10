Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares plunged more than 30% in after-hours trading and hit a new 52-week low after the video game development software company posted first-quarter results that missed expectations and offered guidance that forecast sharply slowing growth.

For the period ending March 31, Unity (U) said it lost an adjusted 8 cents per share on $320.13 million in revenue. A consensus of analysts were expecting the company to lose an adjusted 8 cents per share on $321.17 million in sales.

However, Unity (U) forecast sharply slowing growth for the second-quarter, saying it expects sales to be between $290 million and $295 million, compared to estimates of $359.65 million. At the low end, that would represent just 6% year-over-year growth, compared to 36.3% growth in the first quarter.

For the full-year, Unity (U) expects sales to be within a range of $1.35 billion and $1.425 billion, compared to estimates of $1.49 billion, implying revenue will grow between 22% and 28% year-over-year.

Unity Software (U) lost more than 34% to $31.61 in extended hours trading following the results, touching a new 52-week low.

It expects to lose between $60 million and $75 million on a non-GAAP basis for the full year.

Unity (U) will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Going into earnings, Wall Street analysts were mixed on Unity's (U) revenue prospects, with one analyst raising their estimates, while two cut their estimates.