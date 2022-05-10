Electronic Arts GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.17, bookings of $1.75B misses by $20M
May 10, 2022 4:02 PM ET
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.17.
- Q4 bookings of $1.75B (+17.4% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Net bookings for fiscal 2022 was $7.515B (+21% Y/Y).
- The EA player network grew 16% Y/Y to more than 580M unique active accounts.
- Sees Q1 2023 net bookings to be about $1.20B-$1.25B.
- Sees Q1 2023 EPS to be about $0.76-$0.85.
- Sees FY 2023 net bookings to be about $7.90B-$8.10B vs. consensus estimates of $7.53B.
- Sees FY 2023 EPS to be about $2.79-$2.87.
- EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19/share, which represents a 12% increase from prior quarter.
- Shares -0.4% in aftermarket trading.