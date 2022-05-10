The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares fell after the digital marketing company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations but offered guidance that fell short of consensus estimates.

For the period ending March 31, The Trade Desk (TTD) said it earned an adjusted 21 cents per share on $315 million in sales, up 43% year-over-year.

A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting the Los Angeles-based company to earn an adjusted 14 cents per share and $304.28 million in revenue.

Despite the quarterly results, The Trade Desk (TTD) shares fell nearly 7% to $40.73 in extended trading.

Looking to the second-quarter, The Trade Desk (TTD) said it expects revenue to be at least $364 million, with adjusted EBITDA of approximately $121 million. Analysts were expecting the company to forecast sales of $364.72 million.

The Trade Desk (TTD) said it will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the quarterly results.

Going into the results, investment firm KeyBanc expected The Trade Desk (TTD) to perform within expectations, given that it is "diversified across verticals, has (less than) 10% Europe exposure, and had not seen ad pullbacks," despite some macroeconomic concerns.